Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Travelers weigh in on parking situation at new KCI

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With the new KCI terminal comes all the new procedures to learn, from parking to picking up and dropping off.

Pick-up and drop-off was one aspect that brought the most convenience with the old KCI, so how did it go over on day one at the new one? KCTV5 caught up with travelers to find out.

“I would honestly say it’s just as smooth as the old one,” said traveler Waynell Henson. “My mom does not miss the roundabouts at the old one. It’s very easy to read the signs on the upper and lower level, and it’s intuitive. I would say watch out for pedestrians. That’s what we observed today. The walk is a little different.”

If you’re wondering about navigating parking, Marilee and Mike Collins said they got door-to-door in record time.

“Two minutes,” they said. “It was fast! All the green lights and red lights are wonderful.”

In the parking garage, there are lights above every stall. Green signifies that it is available, red signals it is taken.

“It couldn’t be easier,” Marilee said. “I’m sure we’ll try to fly out more than we did before.”

It costs $25 a day to park in the new garage. At seven-stories high, the parking garage has 6,219 spaces.

Also read: Where to eat, shop and relax inside KCI’s new terminal

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles in the Kansas City area were covered in dust after a rainfall,
Did you have dust on your car Monday morning? Here’s why.
Male student at KU found dead in residence hall
The new KCI terminal opened for the first time on Feb. 28, 2023.
Takeoff! New KCI airport now open for business
A truck carrying an excavator crashed into an overpass on westbound I-670 on Monday.
Truck carrying excavator crashes into overpass in KCK
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle...
Report: NFL Competition Committee to debate making roughing the passer reviewable

Latest News

“It couldn’t be easier,” one traveler said. “I’m sure we’ll try to fly out more than we did...
Travelers weigh in on parking situation at new KCI
File - Shelly Christine Vallejo.
Woman sentenced after 2-year-old dies in Merriam, Kansas
File - Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the area of 51st Street and...
One person in critical condition after shooting in Kansas City
The Delta Sky Club is the first airline lounge in the new KCI terminal.
Delta Sky Club marks new KCI terminal’s first airline lounge