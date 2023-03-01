Travelers weigh in on parking situation at new KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With the new KCI terminal comes all the new procedures to learn, from parking to picking up and dropping off.

Pick-up and drop-off was one aspect that brought the most convenience with the old KCI, so how did it go over on day one at the new one? KCTV5 caught up with travelers to find out.

“I would honestly say it’s just as smooth as the old one,” said traveler Waynell Henson. “My mom does not miss the roundabouts at the old one. It’s very easy to read the signs on the upper and lower level, and it’s intuitive. I would say watch out for pedestrians. That’s what we observed today. The walk is a little different.”

If you’re wondering about navigating parking, Marilee and Mike Collins said they got door-to-door in record time.

“Two minutes,” they said. “It was fast! All the green lights and red lights are wonderful.”

In the parking garage, there are lights above every stall. Green signifies that it is available, red signals it is taken.

“It couldn’t be easier,” Marilee said. “I’m sure we’ll try to fly out more than we did before.”

It costs $25 a day to park in the new garage. At seven-stories high, the parking garage has 6,219 spaces.

Also read: Where to eat, shop and relax inside KCI’s new terminal

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.