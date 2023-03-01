Richmond families remember loved ones killed in house fire

RICHMOND, Mo. (KCTV) - A small town is rallying around the loved ones of three people who were killed in a house fire on Tuesday.

According to the Richmond Police Department, it happened at about 4:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of W. Lexington St.

The house was fully engulfed when police first arrived. Crews from Lexington and Lawson assisted Richmond with the response. They later found three bodies inside the house.

On Wednesday, family members confirmed the names of the three victims: Marcus Forson, his girlfriend Charley Merriman, and his son Maddox.

Many had come to the site of the fire to go through its remains for pictures or other surviving possessions.

Charley Merriman’s children, Jonathan and Jordan, described their mother as a caring person who always put others before herself.

“She’s my mom and I’ll miss her,” Jonathan said. “I feel like this hurt the whole town.”

Clifford Martin, Marcus Forson’s uncle, said his nephew was a devoted father who loved his son dearly. Maddox was 12 and loved sports. He played football in a local youth league.

“He had a heart bigger than himself,” Martin said.

The families were also thankful for the support from the Richmond community. A GoFundMe page had raised more than $13,000 as of Wednesday evening.

“When something happens, people step up and do what they have to do to help,” Martin said.

