Pet of the Day: Zeus

Zeus is a 3-year-old Labrador mix who is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs.

He’s a sweet boy who came to Wayside when his previous owner passed away.

He’s an easygoing dog who is housebroken. He walks well on a leash and loves sleeping on the couch. He also really likes chewy bones!

He’s been living in a foster home for nearly seven months to help alleviate his shelter stress. His foster home is in an apartment, which he does great in!

For more information about Zeus, click here.

If you’d like to meet Zeus in person and have a Slumber Pawty with him (which is a weeklong “trial” run to make sure he fits well in your family before you officially adopt him), reach out to Wayside Waifs’ Foster Department at 816-986-4426.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.