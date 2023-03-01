Officials converge on area high schools as multiple shooting threats reported

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency responders remain at various area high schools as multiple shooting threats were reported across Kansas.

Around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, The Topeka Police Department says it was called to Highland Park High School, 2424 SE California Ave., with reports of a single active shooter.

TPD indicated that the school and the surrounding area have been cleared and no threats to students or staff have been found. Officials will continue to look into the false report of an active shooter and are aware of similar calls in the area.

No injuries have been reported yet and information is scarce. However, it does not appear that a shooting has occurred.

Topeka Public Schools USD 501 officials said in an email to families that all East Topeka schools have been placed on secure campus as the matter is investigated. No additional details are available.

“At this time there is no confirmation of any incident, however, we take all reports of this nature seriously and we have asked all schools near Highland Park to remain in secure campus at this time until the lockdown is lifted at HPH,” said a district spokesperson.

A short time later, the Riley County Police Department said its officers were also called to Manhattan High School’s West Campus with similar reports. Officials have identified the situation as a potential swatting call as the information reported was false.

Just before 9:20 a.m., TPS sent another note to families to confirm that no threat was found at Highland Park.

“Reportedly a false report was made to various places in other areas as well today regarding a threat, and this is unfortunate and confirming,” said TPS officials. “However, we take all reports seriously and appreciate the quick action of law enforcement and school officials who investigated and cleared the building before 9 a.m.”

No additional details have been made available, yet, however, it has been confirmed that there was never a true threat to any Topeka school. The lockdown and safe secure campus orders have been lifted and added district staff and law enforcement will remain at HPHS and various schools out of an abundance of caution.

“We will be continuing our normal procedures of keeping the front doors locked and the added safety steps we normally take before admitting staff will continue,” the staff said.

Officials noted that any parent or guardian who would like to pick their child up for the remainder of Wednesday will have an excused absence.

The Lawrence Police Department also indicated that Free State High School received a similar report. This threat was also found to be false.

“We at the Lawrence Police Department take this type of threat very seriously and are actively investigating, along with various law enforcement partners, to understand the scope of this crime,” LPD said on its Facebook page.

The Junction City Police Department also took to Facebook to announce it had received a 911 call to report the same threat this morning. Contact was immediately made with USD 475.

“Officers on the scene alongside school officials confirmed that there was no active threat to any schools within the district,” said JCPD. “We are aware of similar calls placed to other school districts this morning and are working with area law enforcement to investigate this matter further. We want to confirm that all students within the community are safe and there is no threat to our schools.”

Officials in Marysville also said that while they have not received any threats, officers will have a higher presence in schools today due to the statewide incident.

13 NEWS has been made aware of similar calls to schools in Kansas City and Dodge City.

