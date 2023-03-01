Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

‘Multiple officers shot,’ standoff underway in KCMO

By David Pinter and Zoe Brown
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is saying that “multiple officers” were shot on Tuesday night.

This happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The police did not say how many officers were shot, just that multiple officers had been shot. The mayor, however, tweeted that three officers were injured.

The police said that a standoff is now underway in the same area where the shooting happened.

We are working to learn more. Check kctv5.com and watch KCTV5 News in the morning for updates.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles in the Kansas City area were covered in dust after a rainfall,
Did you have dust on your car Monday morning? Here’s why.
Male student at KU found dead in residence hall
The new KCI terminal opened for the first time on Feb. 28, 2023.
Takeoff! New KCI airport now open for business
A truck carrying an excavator crashed into an overpass on westbound I-670 on Monday.
Truck carrying excavator crashes into overpass in KCK
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle...
Report: NFL Competition Committee to debate making roughing the passer reviewable

Latest News

Tuesday was a day of firsts at KCI’s new single terminal.
New terminal brings double celebration for one Kansas City family
“It couldn’t be easier,” one traveler said. “I’m sure we’ll try to fly out more than we did...
Travelers weigh in on parking situation at new KCI
Multiple officers were shot and a standoff is underway in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge...
‘Multiple officers shot,’ standoff underway in KCMO
Tuesday was a day of firsts at KCI’s new single terminal.
New terminal brings double celebration for one Kansas City family