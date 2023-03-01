New terminal brings double celebration for one Kansas City family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tuesday was a day of firsts at KCI’s new single terminal.

The first plane was cleared for takeoff just after 5 a.m. Southwest called it Missouri One and had the state seal on the side of it.

The first arriving passengers were treated to glasses of champagne when they deplaned.

But, for one family, the fanfare had nothing to do with the shiny new space. They’ve been waiting 18 months for this day for a different reason.

At the new arrivals section, wide open floor full of baggage carousels flanked escalators leading to glass doors for arriving passengers. It felt almost manic with activity compared to the usual vibe at the old, spread out design.

Tom and Heather Blair sat placidly by the windows, sticking out from the throng because of the colorful balloons they were holding. Their neice, Ada Barnes, was coming home from 18 months away. They drove in from St. Louis when they got a call from Heather’s brother.

“And on the way he goes, ‘This is the first day that the airport is open, the new airport,’” Tom Blair recounted.

When the rest of the family arrived, he was all abuzz about the airport. He initially entered at the departures level and was impressed by the artwork and wood paneling.

“The difference is amazing,” he told his in-laws. “I mean just the fact that I don’t want to leave.”

Ada’s twin sister, Emilie, flew in from Utah, where she is in college, as another surprise.

“I flew in this morning,” Emilie Barnes said. “I think the new airport is beautiful. It’s really nice up there, the windows, all the natural lighting.”

“The old one…needed a refresh,” said her younger sister, Sarah, taking a long pause before finding the right description for the terminals that will soon be razed.

“It’s fun to have this historic moment,” said Jeff Barnes, Ada’s dad, “both for her and for the new airport.”

It was historic for her because what kept her away for 18 months was a volunteer mission trip with the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints. It’s something that typically happens just once in a lifetime.

As arrival time grew closer, Ada’s mom, Jennifer, was craning her neck and wringing her hands. She was the one who ran to Ada. The 21-year-old dropped her luggage with a thud and stood still just before they embraced. They held each other in silence for what seemed like forever before Jennifer said simply, “Welcome home.”

For Ada, all the talk about a new terminal was just background noise.

“Yeah, I don’t really care about the new airport,” she said, wiping tears from her eyes.

All she cared about was seeing the people she loved.

After she moved on for one hug after another among her family and friends, Tom and Heather Blair saw another family gathering. Gregarious as they are, they asked the family who they were waiting for.

It was another young woman, Audrey Hereth, coming home from another LDS mission trip. The couple offered their balloons.

Hereth was attuned to the new terminal hoopla because she’d been warned that she might think she landed at the wrong airport.

“My dad warned me before I came,” she said. “He was like, ‘It’s the new terminal. Make sure you know that so that you recognize that it’s Kansas City. And coming in I was like, ‘Wow, this is new. This is really pretty.’”

The two families had never met. The Barnes family attends a church in the Northland. The Hereth family’s congregation is in Lenexa. After the Hereths’ hug fest ended, Tom and Heather Blair offered their congratulations to Audrey.

