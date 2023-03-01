Aging & Style
Midair flights enjoy northern lights sights

Take a Look at This: The northern lights were in rare form. (CNN, AIRBALTIC, ROSS STICKA, GRASSHOLME OBSERVATORY, GETTY, @UNKNOWNDAZZA)
By CNN Newsource staff and Jeremy Roth, TALAT
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A spectacular atmospheric phenomenon that must be seen to be believed resulted in a rare and welcomed midair flight diversion.

The northern lights were in rare, remarkable form recently, and the cascading colors were enjoyed by folks all over the planet - and beyond.

Astronaut Josh Cassada shared on Twitter a stunner of a shot from the International Space Station with a caption that read, “Absolutely unreal.”

In Alaska, glimpses of phenomena produced by electromagnetic waves during geomagnetic storms are less rare, but certainly no less breathtaking.

In the UK, the Grassholme Observatory shared a timelapse video of the aurora borealis rolling across the sky, an event the observatory says is only visible a few times a year.

An Air Baltic flight was treated to a vivid view high above the Baltic Sea, and they weren’t the only flight to sight the lights. Images from at least two passenger flights went viral after the pilots made unscheduled midair loops to give folks on board plenty of chances to take in and take pics of the amazing views.

