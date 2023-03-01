Man charged following fatal stabbing at encampment in late February

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged following a fatal stabbing that happened a homeless encampment in late February.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 58-year-old Tracy E. McKee has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The prosecutor’s office stated that McKee is homeless.

According to court records, KCPD detectives were called to a homeless encampment near E. 1st Street on Feb. 25 of this year.

When they arrived, they found a victim who had lacerations on his arms, legs and head. First responders declared that victim, identified as James Perry, deceased.

Two days prior, first responders had been called to the same area. At that time, they treated McKee. He was suffering from an injury and hallucinating.

Witnesses told the police that McKee was “hacking” Perry with some kind of sword or machete.

McKee’s mugshot is not yet available.

