Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Man charged following fatal stabbing at encampment in late February

Generic.
Generic.(Action News 5)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged following a fatal stabbing that happened a homeless encampment in late February.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 58-year-old Tracy E. McKee has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The prosecutor’s office stated that McKee is homeless.

According to court records, KCPD detectives were called to a homeless encampment near E. 1st Street on Feb. 25 of this year.

When they arrived, they found a victim who had lacerations on his arms, legs and head. First responders declared that victim, identified as James Perry, deceased.

Two days prior, first responders had been called to the same area. At that time, they treated McKee. He was suffering from an injury and hallucinating.

Witnesses told the police that McKee was “hacking” Perry with some kind of sword or machete.

McKee’s mugshot is not yet available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new KCI terminal opened for the first time on Feb. 28, 2023.
Takeoff! New KCI airport now open for business
Multiple officers were shot in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard on Tuesday night.
Three KCPD officers shot, standoff continues into Wednesday morning
File - Shelly Christine Vallejo.
Woman sentenced after 2-year-old dies in Merriam, Kansas
Male student at KU found dead in residence hall
“It couldn’t be easier,” one traveler said. “I’m sure we’ll try to fly out more than we did...
Travelers weigh in on parking situation at new KCI

Latest News

A house fire in the 1000 block of W. Lexington St. left three people dead early Tuesday.
Richmond families remember loved ones killed in house fire
Generic.
Federal court charges man arrested during standoff in KCMO for alleged crimes in 2021
Some Raytown homeowners are furious after they say a clogged sewer backed up in their homes and...
Who is responsible when a sewer system backs up?
Hattie Saltzman remembers the year insulin cost $500 a month.
‘Why did it take so long?’ Local diabetics react to insulin price drop