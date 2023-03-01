Ida McBeth passes away following ‘extended illness’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ida McBeth, who won a lifetime achievement award from the American Jazz Museum in KC, has passed away.

According to a statement on her website, she passed away on March 1 following “an extended illness.” She was 70 years old.

The statement asks that people leave remembrances on her Facebook page.

Details regarding any services will be released as they are made available.

McBeth was born in Kansas City, Kansas, and knew she wanted to be a vocalist at age 5. A full biography is available on her website.

She received the lifetime achievement award from the American Jazz Museum in 2016.

A moment of pause and prayer for the family of our dear lady of song Ida McBeth as she ascends to heaven. She was a Kansas City musical force and light, unmatched in melody and soul. May the warmth of her smile and tone carry us through. We love you Ida. pic.twitter.com/8ZF9bKnqJL — American Jazz Museum (@ajazzmuseumKC) March 1, 2023

