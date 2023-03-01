Ida McBeth passes away following ‘extended illness’
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ida McBeth, who won a lifetime achievement award from the American Jazz Museum in KC, has passed away.
According to a statement on her website, she passed away on March 1 following “an extended illness.” She was 70 years old.
The statement asks that people leave remembrances on her Facebook page.
Details regarding any services will be released as they are made available.
McBeth was born in Kansas City, Kansas, and knew she wanted to be a vocalist at age 5. A full biography is available on her website.
She received the lifetime achievement award from the American Jazz Museum in 2016.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.