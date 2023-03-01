House fire kills 3, including child, in Richmond, Missouri

RICHMOND, Mo. (KCTV) - Three people, including a child, are dead following a house fire in Richmond, Missouri, early Tuesday.

According to the Richmond Police Department, it happened at about 4:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of W. Lexington St.

Police arrived first and saw that the house was fully engulfed. Firefighters arrived a short time later and began working to put it out. Crews from Lawson and Lexington assisted.

While crews were trying to put the fire out, they found three bodies inside the house.

Richmond’s detectives then went to the scene to open an investigation “given the nature of the incident.” Ray County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to the scene to assist.

The authorities began trying to quickly confirm the whereabouts of the individuals associated with the house.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been asked to help determine what caused the fire. That is still being investigated.

The police department said that, at this time, the identities of those who died will not be released.

However, the Richmond R-XVI School District posted a statement following the fire, apparently indicating that one of the individuals found in this fire was a 6th grader who attended the district’s middle school.

“All of the students in the middle school were given the news of the death by their second hour teacher this morning,” the statement said, in part. “Extra counselors have been made available to meet with students individually and in groups today, as well as the days to follow.”

“On behalf of the Richmond Police Department, we want to express our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this morning’s tragedy,” the police department said. “Our thoughts are with them right now as we all try to make sense of this tragedy.”

“To the rest of the community, please take a minute today to be sure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home and test them every month to be sure they’re working properly,” the police department continued, “as it’s one of a few things that could potentially save a life.”

