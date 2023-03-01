FORECAST: Thursday’s rain could turn wintry by Friday

The storm system producing rain and snow in the desert southwest is going to track eastward across the country, bringing an increasing chance for rain and a wintry mix our way late in the week. So far, most of the rain will develop late in the afternoon and evening on Thursday for areas along and south of I-70. As temperatures drop closer to freezing early Friday, we could see a transition from rain to a wet snow or wintry mix. So far, accumulations should be minor. On any elevated or grassy surfaces, we could see some snow pile up. As we head through Friday afternoon, rain/snow will taper off. Temperatures could easily get stuck in the 40s. The good news is that the weekend looks a bit nicer! Expect highs in the upper 40s on Saturday. Temperatures near 60 degrees will return Sunday.

