Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

FORECAST: Thursday’s rain could turn wintry by Friday

By Alena Lee
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The storm system producing rain and snow in the desert southwest is going to track eastward across the country, bringing an increasing chance for rain and a wintry mix our way late in the week. So far, most of the rain will develop late in the afternoon and evening on Thursday for areas along and south of I-70. As temperatures drop closer to freezing early Friday, we could see a transition from rain to a wet snow or wintry mix. So far, accumulations should be minor. On any elevated or grassy surfaces, we could see some snow pile up. As we head through Friday afternoon, rain/snow will taper off. Temperatures could easily get stuck in the 40s. The good news is that the weekend looks a bit nicer! Expect highs in the upper 40s on Saturday. Temperatures near 60 degrees will return Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new KCI terminal opened for the first time on Feb. 28, 2023.
Takeoff! New KCI airport now open for business
Multiple officers were shot in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard on Tuesday night.
Three KCPD officers shot, standoff continues into Wednesday morning
File - Shelly Christine Vallejo.
Woman sentenced after 2-year-old dies in Merriam, Kansas
Male student at KU found dead in residence hall
“It couldn’t be easier,” one traveler said. “I’m sure we’ll try to fly out more than we did...
Travelers weigh in on parking situation at new KCI

Latest News

As temperatures drop closer to freezing early Friday, we could see a transition from rain to a...
FORECAST: Thursday’s rain to turn wintry by Friday
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Wednesday
FORECAST: 50s Wednesday, with storm chances later in the week
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Wednesday
Upper 50s Wednesday, but storm chances later in the week
We’ll stay dry and have one more warmer day in the 50s on Wednesday. Our next storm system...
FORECAST: Precipitation expected to return Thursday