Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Federal court charges man arrested during standoff in KCMO for alleged crimes in 2021

Generic.
Generic.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who was arrested during a standoff on Blue Ridge Boulevard last night is now facing federal charges for crimes he’s accused of committing in 2021.

The standoff in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard happened after three offers were shot in the same area on Tuesday night. Their injuries were non-life-threatening. The standoff came to an end late Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Department of Justice said that 50-year-old Jimmie R. Lewis, Jr. was not only arrested during the standoff on Tuesday night but that he is facing federal charges for alleged crimes unrelated to the standoff.

Lewis has been charged with possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Lewis is still in custody pending a detention hearing on March 6.

According to an affidavit, Lewis was driving a Ford F-150 east on 23rd Street in Independence on Nov. 7, 2021. Because the truck matched the description of a stolen vehicle, an Independence officer tried to conduct a vehicle check.

However, Lewis led officers on a high-speed pursuit that reached speeds of up to 100 mph. He passed other vehicles and ran stop signs before hitting a curb near Norledge and Evanston in Independence. That flattened one of the truck’s tires.

Lewis ran away but was apprehended.

He had $2,084 in his pocket. A backpack he was carrying had a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun and nine plastic bags, which contained a total of 395.64 grams of methamphetamine, inside. Officers also found 19.17 grams of methamphetamine under the passenger’s seat in the truck.

Lewis has multiple prior felony convictions. The most recent were two counts of assault and one count of resisting/fleeing arrest in a Jackson County case. Federal law states it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of a firearm or ammunition.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new KCI terminal opened for the first time on Feb. 28, 2023.
Takeoff! New KCI airport now open for business
Multiple officers were shot in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard on Tuesday night.
Three KCPD officers shot, standoff continues into Wednesday morning
File - Shelly Christine Vallejo.
Woman sentenced after 2-year-old dies in Merriam, Kansas
Male student at KU found dead in residence hall
“It couldn’t be easier,” one traveler said. “I’m sure we’ll try to fly out more than we did...
Travelers weigh in on parking situation at new KCI

Latest News

A house fire in the 1000 block of W. Lexington St. left three people dead early Tuesday.
Richmond families remember loved ones killed in house fire
Generic.
Man charged following fatal stabbing at encampment in late February
Some Raytown homeowners are furious after they say a clogged sewer backed up in their homes and...
Who is responsible when a sewer system backs up?
Hattie Saltzman remembers the year insulin cost $500 a month.
‘Why did it take so long?’ Local diabetics react to insulin price drop