Clay County Sheriff’s Office takes step to increase women representation in department
LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two law enforcement agencies in the state of Missouri have signed a 30x30 pledge for the purpose of having women make up a larger portion of their departments.
Now, there will be a third.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated it will be the first sheriff’s office in the state to adopt such an initiative.
The Kansas City and Springfield police departments have previously similar measures.
“This pledge means the Clay County Sheriff’s Office is actively working toward improving the representation of women deputies in our agency,” Clay County Sheriff Will Akin said in a release. “We are honored to be among the first in Missouri to make this critical commitment, and we look forward to working with and learning from agencies across the country who share our priority.”
The sheriff’s office stated women make up only 12 percent of sworn officers and 3 percent of police leadership in the United States. This underrepresentation of women in policing has significant public safety implications.
According to the sheriff’s office, research suggests that women officers:
- Use less force and less excessive force
- Are named in fewer complaints and lawsuits
- Are perceived by communities as being more honest and compassionate
- See better outcomes for crime victims, especially in sexual assault cases.
