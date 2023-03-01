Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

LIVE: Biden to help mark Department of Homeland Security’s 20th anniversary

President Joe Biden is helping to mark the anniversary of the Department of Homeland Security's creation. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Gray News) - President Joe Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday at a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the creation of the Department of Homeland Security.

The event, hosted by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, will feature performances and special guests, the agency said.

The department came into being in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Eleven days after the attacks, Pennsylvania Gov Tom Ridge was appointed the director of what was then the Office of Homeland Security in the White House. The office was created to help safeguard the country against terrorism and respond to any future attacks.

With the passage of the Homeland Security Act by Congress in November 2002, the Department of Homeland Security formally came into being, opening its doors as an agency on March 1, 2003.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple officers were shot in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard on Tuesday night.
Three KCPD officers shot, standoff continues into Wednesday morning
The new KCI terminal opened for the first time on Feb. 28, 2023.
Takeoff! New KCI airport now open for business
“It couldn’t be easier,” one traveler said. “I’m sure we’ll try to fly out more than we did...
Travelers weigh in on parking situation at new KCI
File - Shelly Christine Vallejo.
Woman sentenced after 2-year-old dies in Merriam, Kansas
Male student at KU found dead in residence hall

Latest News

Eli Lilly CEO Dave Ricks urged the government and businesses to help ease the pain of insulin...
Eli Lilly CEO urges others to take steps on insulin affordability
FILE - Former Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during media day ahead of the...
Former UGA defensive lineman charged in connection to fatal crash
Alex Murdaugh listens to Dr. Paul McManigal’s testimony during Murdaugh’s trial for murder at...
LIVE: Closing arguments begin after Murdaugh jury visit to crime scene
Worlds of Fun legend to make a comeback this year
Guests reflect on experience at Negro Leagues Baseball Museum during Black History Month
Guests reflect on experience at Negro Leagues Baseball Museum during Black History Month