Where to eat, shop and relax inside KCI’s new terminal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - So you have made it through security inside the new airport at Kansas City International Airport. But instead of being right next to your gate and with limited food or drink selections, you are now faced with several more options for spending your pre-boarding time.
Below is a list of dining, shopping and relaxing locations at the KCI terminal:
Concourse A
EAT
- Dunkin’
- Urban Café
- Soiree Steak and Oyster House
- Martin City Brewing
- Parisi Coffee
- Grapes & Grains
- Meat Mitch
- Bloom Baking Co.
- The Hungry Hatch
- Jay “Hootie” McShann’s Blues Bar
- Pigwich
- Poio
- Smoothie King
- Hearth Locavore Kitchen
SHOP
- 18th & Vine Travel Essentials
- Made in Kansas City
- Lego
- InMotion
- Johnston & Murphy
- Market at 18th & Vine
RELAX
- Directors Cut Take 2
Concourse B
EAT
- Big Chicken
- Cervasi Deli
- The Leagues Sports Lounge & Eatery
- Safi Fresh
- Bo Lings
- Boulevard Brewing
- Buffalo State Pizza Co.
- Pigwich
- Taste of Brazil
- City Market Coffee Roasters
- Auntie Anne’s
- Brown & Loe
- Messenger Coffee Co.
- Cinnabon
- Guy’s Pub & Deli
- Made for KC Barbecue Experience Featuring: Black Magic
- Stockyards
SHOP
- &GO
- The Pitch
- Brookside Local
- City Market
- Turn The Page KC
- Everything Travel
- Old World Spices
RELAX
- Delta Sky Club
