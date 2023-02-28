Where to eat, shop and relax inside KCI’s new terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - So you have made it through security inside the new airport at Kansas City International Airport. But instead of being right next to your gate and with limited food or drink selections, you are now faced with several more options for spending your pre-boarding time.

Below is a list of dining, shopping and relaxing locations at the KCI terminal:

Concourse A

EAT

Dunkin’

Urban Café

Soiree Steak and Oyster House

Martin City Brewing

Parisi Coffee

Grapes & Grains

Meat Mitch

Bloom Baking Co.

The Hungry Hatch

Jay “Hootie” McShann’s Blues Bar

Pigwich

Poio

Smoothie King

Hearth Locavore Kitchen

SHOP

18th & Vine Travel Essentials

Made in Kansas City

Lego

InMotion

Johnston & Murphy

Market at 18th & Vine

RELAX

Directors Cut Take 2

Concourse B

EAT

Big Chicken

Cervasi Deli

The Leagues Sports Lounge & Eatery

Safi Fresh

Bo Lings

Boulevard Brewing

Buffalo State Pizza Co.

Pigwich

Taste of Brazil

City Market Coffee Roasters

Auntie Anne’s

Brown & Loe

Messenger Coffee Co.

Cinnabon

Guy’s Pub & Deli

Made for KC Barbecue Experience Featuring: Black Magic

Stockyards

SHOP

&GO

The Pitch

Brookside Local

City Market

Turn The Page KC

Everything Travel

Old World Spices

RELAX

Delta Sky Club

A map of new stores locations at the new KCI terminal. (KCI)

