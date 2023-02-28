Threat from former student cancels in-person classes at William Jewell

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - William Jewell College has canceled in-person classes Tuesday and is going virtual-only following a threat on social media made last night by a former student.

A current student saw the threat and reported it to the school and Liberty police, according to the college. Liberty police are working with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department — where the former student is believed to be living — to find the former student and decide what to do next in the investigation.

Following the report, police and the school looked at other posts made by the person and deemed the threat credible. At that time, school administrators decided to close in-person operations for Tuesday and hold virtual instruction only, while also having increased security on campus.

The college hopes to have a plan for the rest of the week released to students and the public by 4 p.m. Tuesday. The hope is that police have located the person by then, but if not, they will go forward with whatever they believe is the most prudent plan for the week, whatever that ends up being.

The school is not releasing the person’s name to the public at large but did give the person’s name and a picture to students so they can be vigilant.

