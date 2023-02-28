Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Takeoff! New KCI airport now open for business

By Joseph Hennessy, Nathan Brennan and Shain Bergan
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a $1.5 billion effort four years in the making. The first flight out of the new KCI airport took off at 5 a.m. Tuesday, marking the beginning of a new era for Kansas City.

Kansas City International Airport is now the largest all-glass airport in the U.S., sporting a single terminal, as opposed to the old KCI, which had three horse-shoe shaped terminals.

The new terminal features a brighter aesthetic, and it’s also bigger---coming in at 1.1 million square feet. The new structure has two levels: Departures on the top floor, and arrivals below.

Kansas City voters approved a plan for a new single-terminal airport in November 2017. Contractors broke ground in March 2019, finishing almost exactly four years later. Old Terminal A was demolished in June 2019 to make way for the new airport.

Reporter Nathan Brennan was live Tuesday morning on the airfield as the “Missouri 1″ aircraft took off, as the first flight out of the new KCI. (See that video above)

Nearly 50 eateries, bars and stores geared up early Tuesday morning for a busy opening day, as travelers arrived at the new airport for the first time. The options are plentiful, and include more than 20 local businesses. The number of shops will grow in the coming days and weeks as those businesses fill worker openings.

Reporter Joe Hennessy was live Tuesday morning on those offerings, and what’s being done to fill those openings:

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles in the Kansas City area were covered in dust after a rainfall,
Did you have dust on your car Monday morning? Here’s why.
Male student at KU found dead in residence hall
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
A truck carrying an excavator crashed into an overpass on westbound I-670 on Monday.
Truck carrying excavator crashes into overpass in KCK
FILE - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during the daily briefing at the White...
WATCH: US Transportation Secretary visits KC for new airport terminal opening

Latest News

Dozens of local businesses are represented at the new single terminal at KCI.
New businesses at KCI gear up for opening day
"Missouri 1" carries the first passengers out of the new KCI on Tuesday morning.
First flight leaves new KCI
It’s unclear how fast the driver was going.
Motorcyclist dies after KCMO car crash
Leaders cut ribbon for new terminal
Ribbon, plaque ceremonies held ahead of Tuesday’s opening of KCI’s new $1.5 billion terminal