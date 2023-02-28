Shots fired in Independence leads to brief police pursuit

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence Police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of S. Tomaqua Avenue and conducted a brief pursuit Monday evening.

As officers arrived in the area around 5 p.m., they observed the suspect vehicle leaving the area and initiated a pursuit. When officers lost sight of the vehicle near 23rd Street and Noland Road, the pursuit ended.

At the scene, officers determined that no one was hit by the gunfire, however, several residences and vehicles were damaged in the area.

IPD said officers are still speaking with involved people and witnesses to determine what the cause of the disturbance that led to the gunfire was.

