Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Shots fired in Independence leads to brief police pursuit

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence Police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of S. Tomaqua Avenue and conducted a brief pursuit Monday evening.

As officers arrived in the area around 5 p.m., they observed the suspect vehicle leaving the area and initiated a pursuit. When officers lost sight of the vehicle near 23rd Street and Noland Road, the pursuit ended.

At the scene, officers determined that no one was hit by the gunfire, however, several residences and vehicles were damaged in the area.

IPD said officers are still speaking with involved people and witnesses to determine what the cause of the disturbance that led to the gunfire was.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City forecast Sunday Feb. 26
FORECAST: Damaging gusts possible with Sunday evening storms
Vehicles in the Kansas City area were covered in dust after a rainfall,
Did you have dust on your car Monday morning? Here’s why.
Original KCI architect discusses future of airport
Original KCI architect looks back on history of airport
Thunderstorms coming Saturday night
FORECAST: Widespread rain, thunderstorms move in Sunday evening
It’s unclear how fast the driver was going.
Elderly woman in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Leaders cut ribbon for new terminal
Ribbon, plaque ceremonies held ahead of Tuesday’s opening of KCI’s new $1.5 billion terminal
Leaders cut ribbon for new terminal
Leaders cut ribbon for new terminal
Gene Birdsong was sentenced to life in prison without parole -- plus 17 years -- for the murder...
Jackson County jury convicts Gene Birdsong, recommends life in prison
Male student at KU found dead in residence hall