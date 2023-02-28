Ribbon, plaque ceremonies held ahead of Tuesday’s opening of KCI’s new $1.5 billion terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Travelers who use the Kansas City International Airport are counting down toward the end of an era. At 10:25 p.m. Monday night, the current KCI terminal’s final flight will depart to Chicago.

The new single terminal at KCI will officially open Tuesday morning. The first scheduled departure from the new terminal is scheduled to take off for Chicago at 5:00 a.m.

“This airport is going to be a model for similar efforts across the country. You didn’t just deliver the largest infrastructure project this city has ever seen,” U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said. “You did it on budget, on time and supported over 5,000 construction jobs including working with 100 women and minority businesses along the way.”

Local, state and federal dignitaries celebrated the largest infrastructure project in Kansas City’s history with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning.

“We finally have an airport that I think truly reflects Kansas City in its current state. It offers an image of Kansas City that offers an indelible image. First impressions mean a lot,” Former Kansas City, Mo Mayor Sly James said. “This is the first step in enticing someone to come to Kansas City. Then the city will sell itself on a varying number of levels.”

The changeover also includes a new website. Starting Tuesday, flyers will now visit flyKC.com.

“What a historic day for Kansas City,” Senior Managing Director Edgewood Infrastructure & Real Estate Geoffrey Stricker said. “I’m proud to stand up here and say together, we did it.”

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held for each of the airlines at the new single terminal Monday. “As the only airport lounge in the Kansas City airport, this is extremely unique. It’s a first of its kind,” Managing Director of Airport Customer Service Molly Harris said of the new Delta Sky Club. “It offers people a safe haven for work, for pleasure when they are traveling on Delta.”

The Variety KC Inclusive Play Zone and Vantage Concessions each held ribbon-cutting ceremonies with large crowds Monday. “To be the world’s first all-inclusive airport is monumental because we want other cities to copy what we’ve done. We want other cities to look at the population that’s being underserved, that special needs population makes up 26% of our community,” Variety KC Chief Inclusion Officer Deborah Wiebrecht said. “We actually broke down some of the barriers to make them feel like they are a part of our city.”

City leaders are ready to welcome visitors for the NFL Draft, World Cup and everything in between to the new terminal.

“Because of this project, we will bring millions, if not billions, of dollars in economic development,” Kansas City Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas said. “Because of this project, we will build generations more of exceptional memories here at KCI.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection also celebrated Tuesday’s opening of a new federal inspection service area for international flights that includes Simplified Arrival. The technology is expected to speed up wait times and improve security.

Director of Aviation Patrick Klein said efforts are currently underway to try to bring transatlantic flights to KCI by 2024.

