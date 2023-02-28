Aging & Style
Police: Infant death in Bernie, Mo. under investigation

By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BERNIE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police responded to a call of an infant in cardiac arrest on Miller Street in Bernie, Missouri on February 28.

According to a release from the Stoddard County Coroner’s Office, the Bernie Police Department and Stoddard County Ambulance transported the child to Southeast Health in Dexter.

The child was pronounced deceased around 8 a.m.

The death is under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for March 2, according to the Bernie Police Chief Rick Cook.

