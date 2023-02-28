Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Passengers gear up for final scheduled flight out of old KCI terminals

By Betsy Webster
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nearly 100 tickets were sold for Monday’s 10:25 p.m. flight out of KCI’s Terminal B.

It was the last scheduled departure from the old terminals. The departure board showed a 6 p.m. flight delayed to 11:20 p.m. But the party was at Gate 34 for Flight 3369.

There were balloons and cookies. Many people came wearing custom tees to celebrate the momentous occasion. They were booked round-trip for both the last scheduled flight out of the old terminals and the first one into the new terminal.

ALSO READ: Where to eat, shop and relax inside KCI’s new terminal

Southwest retirees were invited to see their old stomping grounds for the last time. Southwest staff gathered outside on the apron and cheered on the passengers as the plane pushed back from the gate.

Overnight, 31 planes will be towed to the new single-terminal airport to be ready for Tuesday’s departures.

LIVE BLOG: First flights arrive, depart at KCI’s new terminal

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles in the Kansas City area were covered in dust after a rainfall,
Did you have dust on your car Monday morning? Here’s why.
Male student at KU found dead in residence hall
The new terminal at KCI opened Tuesday morning, carrying its first passengers out of the...
Takeoff! New KCI airport now open for business
A truck carrying an excavator crashed into an overpass on westbound I-670 on Monday.
Truck carrying excavator crashes into overpass in KCK
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant

Latest News

Passengers gear up for final scheduled flight out of old KCI terminals
The Cox mother-daughter duo said they’ll miss the convenience of the old KCI and its...
Empty restaurants and shut down shops signify the end of an era at KCI
Brandy Coff
KC Crime Stoppers: Brandy Coff
Police lights graphic.
KCPD investigating homicide in 1000 block of E. 1st St