Passengers gear up for final scheduled flight out of old KCI terminals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nearly 100 tickets were sold for Monday’s 10:25 p.m. flight out of KCI’s Terminal B.

It was the last scheduled departure from the old terminals. The departure board showed a 6 p.m. flight delayed to 11:20 p.m. But the party was at Gate 34 for Flight 3369.

There were balloons and cookies. Many people came wearing custom tees to celebrate the momentous occasion. They were booked round-trip for both the last scheduled flight out of the old terminals and the first one into the new terminal.

Southwest retirees were invited to see their old stomping grounds for the last time. Southwest staff gathered outside on the apron and cheered on the passengers as the plane pushed back from the gate.

Overnight, 31 planes will be towed to the new single-terminal airport to be ready for Tuesday’s departures.

