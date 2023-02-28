Aging & Style
New terminal boasts new Delta Sky Club, KCI’s first airline lounge

The new Delta Sky Club is the first airline lounge in the history of KCI.
By Greg Dailey
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As flights continued in and out of the newly-transformed KCI terminal Tuesday, travelers meandered through the concourse exploring features the airport has to offer.

Concourse B now offers the first airline lounge in the history of the airport.

The Delta Sky Club at Kansas City International is on the upper level of the new terminal, has floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the control tower and gate areas, and large enough to accommodate nearly 200 people.

Customers can enjoy a lengthy buffet spread, a curated art program featuring regional artists and bathrooms stocked with premium Grown Alchemist products inside the 11,200 square foot space, Delta revealed.

A full-length bar, couches, recliners, high-top tables, HD TVs and even outdoor seating areas are just a few of the state-of-the-art characteristics the lounge presents.

More details can be found here.

