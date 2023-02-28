Motorcyclist dies after KCMO car crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist was pronounced dead on Sunday Feb. 26 at around 9:43 p.m. due to injuries sustained from a car crash on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department responded to a call placed at 6:34 p.m. Police a said a white Chrysler 300 was traveling west on 23rd Street when driver of the black Honda motorcycle was struck. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital. The driver of the Chrysler 300 was not injured.

According to police records, they were notified late Sunday evening that the motorcyclist had died. Police have not released either the identities of the Chrysler 300 driver or the motorcyclist.

