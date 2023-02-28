KCKPD looking for vehicle after 18-year-old is killed

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are looking for a pickup truck in connection with a fatal shooting that left an 18-year-old dead on Wednesday.

According to the police, the homicide happened at about 8:20 p.m. in the area of N. 11th and Haskell on Feb. 15. When officers arrived, they found that 18-year-old Richard Apodaca had been fatally shot.

Now, police are looking for an older model pickup truck in connection with the homicide. They say it:

Is dark in color, possibly black

Has an extended cab

Has duct tape on the driver’s door

Has a toolbox in the back

Has two different styles of wheels on the driver’s side

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding the pickup truck. If you think you’ve seen it anywhere in the metro area, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. You should also call if you think you know who owns it.

You might qualify for a $5,000 reward if your tip leads to an arrest in this case.

