KC Crime Stoppers: Brandy Coff

Brandy Coff
Brandy Coff(KC Crime Stoppers)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Brandy Coff is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for a sex offender registration violation.

According to KC Crime Stoppers, Brandy Coff’s last known address was near 59th Street and State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.

Coff is described as a white woman, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. Coff has blond hair and blue eyes, and she has tattoos on her arms and shoulders.

She also uses the alias of Brandy Carson.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered and all calls are anonymous.

