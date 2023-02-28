Jackson County jury convicts Gene Birdsong, recommends life in prison

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury in Jackson County convicted 45-year-old Gene Birdsong Monday and recommended he be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole -- plus 17 years more -- for the fatal stabbing of his wife Tabitha in November 2018.

Sentencing will be in April.

Earlier Monday, a Jackson County jury found Birdsong guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. Soon after, they began sentencing deliberations and recommended 17 years, at the prosecutor’s suggestion, for the armed criminal action conviction. Birdsong’s first-degree murder charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Court records indicate that officers from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department responded to Roanoke and Madison on a report of a dead body. They found the victim’s body and she had head injuries. In her pocket, officers found an order of protection with her and Birdsong’s name on it.

Witnesses told police that Birdsong and Tabitha were seen together hours before her death. Another witness also saw the defendant with bloody pants. Police found bloody clothing in a room where the defendant had been staying.

“I’m grateful for this trial team that has carried this case for years, since it began,” Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a statement.

