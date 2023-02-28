Aging & Style
FORECAST: Precipitation expected to return Thursday

By Warren Sears
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
We got another beautiful day to wrap up the month of February! Most of us made it to the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon. A few spots like Ottawa and Garnett even pushed 70 degrees. We have a comfortable evening in store with mostly clear skies. Nighttime temperatures will be cool but not horribly cold. Lows will be in the mid-30s. Partly cloudy skies return early Wednesday morning, but we’ll stay dry and have one more warmer day in the 50s. Our next storm system works into the region by the afternoon on Thursday.

Right now, it looks like we will be warm enough for scattered rain showers into Thursday afternoon and evening. Overnight, we cool just enough to potentially work a wintry mix back into the region for early Friday morning. The biggest question is how long of a burst of wet snow will we see on Friday morning. A few of our models are going way more aggressive than some of the others, but it looks like minor snowfall totals are not out of the question here in the viewing area. It would be a slushy and wet snow if we can get it to stick. Let’s keep a close eye on it.

Expect highs in the 40s on Thursday and Friday, then highs in the upper 40s and 50s for the upcoming weekend. Next week’s weather pattern looks super active, so we are watching multiple quick-moving storms systems. Details to come.

