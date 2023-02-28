Empty restaurants and shut down shops signify the end of an era at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Rose cox and her daughter Shannon came by to take one final stroll through the old airport.

Rose actually moved to Kansas City in 1989 specifically for the airport!

“I moved here for work - they said I could live anywhere I wanted and this airport was so convenient I was like okay I’m going to Kansas City,” Cox said.

She said she remembered when the floors used to be wooden. The Cox ladies said they’ll miss the convenience of the old KCI and its stripped-down simplicity.

“There aren’t a lot of bells and whistles and it’s kind of frustrating sometimes because of how simplistic it is, I mean there aren’t many restaurants and it’s not really a place to hang out but it is iconic in its own way,” Shannon said.

And for a split second on a Monday afternoon, the nostalgia made this mother-daughter duo think about hopping on one last flight for old times’ sake.

