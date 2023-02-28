Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Empty restaurants and shut down shops signify the end of an era at KCI

The Cox mother-daughter duo said they’ll miss the convenience of the old KCI and its...
The Cox mother-daughter duo said they’ll miss the convenience of the old KCI and its stripped-down simplicity.(KCTV5)
By Morgan Mobley
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Rose cox and her daughter Shannon came by to take one final stroll through the old airport.

Rose actually moved to Kansas City in 1989 specifically for the airport!

“I moved here for work - they said I could live anywhere I wanted and this airport was so convenient I was like okay I’m going to Kansas City,” Cox said.

She said she remembered when the floors used to be wooden. The Cox ladies said they’ll miss the convenience of the old KCI and its stripped-down simplicity.

“There aren’t a lot of bells and whistles and it’s kind of frustrating sometimes because of how simplistic it is, I mean there aren’t many restaurants and it’s not really a place to hang out but it is iconic in its own way,” Shannon said.

And for a split second on a Monday afternoon, the nostalgia made this mother-daughter duo think about hopping on one last flight for old times’ sake.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles in the Kansas City area were covered in dust after a rainfall,
Did you have dust on your car Monday morning? Here’s why.
Male student at KU found dead in residence hall
The new terminal at KCI opened Tuesday morning, carrying its first passengers out of the...
Takeoff! New KCI airport now open for business
A truck carrying an excavator crashed into an overpass on westbound I-670 on Monday.
Truck carrying excavator crashes into overpass in KCK
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant

Latest News

Passengers gear up for final scheduled flight out of old KCI terminals
Passengers geared up for the final scheduled flights out of the old KCI terminals.
Passengers gear up for final scheduled flight out of old KCI terminals
Brandy Coff
KC Crime Stoppers: Brandy Coff
Police lights graphic.
KCPD investigating homicide in 1000 block of E. 1st St