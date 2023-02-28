Aging & Style
LIVE BLOG: First flights arrive, depart at KCI’s new terminal

The new KCI terminal opened to air travel for the first time on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
The new KCI terminal opened to air travel for the first time on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.(City of Kansas City/Twitter)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The new terminal at Kansas City International opened for air travel Tuesday morning.

Below is a compilation of social media posts from KCTV5 reporters, airlines and airport agencies on taking off and arriving at KCI.

