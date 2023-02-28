LIVE BLOG: First flights arrive, depart at KCI’s new terminal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The new terminal at Kansas City International opened for air travel Tuesday morning.
Below is a compilation of social media posts from KCTV5 reporters, airlines and airport agencies on taking off and arriving at KCI.
Made it to Dallas with just enough time for a cup of coffee and a souvenir. Boarding for KCI now. https://t.co/84Pj8X0oad— Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) February 28, 2023
We fancy with it now in KC! #KCI #KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/JQ5LHWwn0o— Joe Hennessy (@JoeKCTV5) February 28, 2023
We can't wait to welcome our first travelers to the new terminal today. The journey begins! pic.twitter.com/Yl30s9fvXR— Kansas City International Airport (@Fly_KansasCity) February 28, 2023
It’s happening! Today, a new journey begins. The New Terminal at KCI Airport is open! 🛫 pic.twitter.com/Ul9CWTo6mc— Kansas City (@KansasCity) February 28, 2023
Exciting moment our first airplane at our new terminal. #KCIAirport @Fly_KansasCity @BuildKCI @KCTV5 @fox4kc @KSHB41 #BeingUnited pic.twitter.com/4Mjsq9qLgp— Donise Mitchell (@MitchellDonise) February 28, 2023
Some more artwork found at the Gates B54 - 69 section #KCI #KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/R31909o0jz— Joe Hennessy (@JoeKCTV5) February 28, 2023
More videos to come but here’s my walkthrough of the new KCI terminal. It took about 25 minutes to get from my car to my gate. Everything went smoothly. pic.twitter.com/pjglt7VGoT— Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) February 28, 2023
The champagne has been popped, it’s time to celebrate! https://t.co/DSpB9cbfag pic.twitter.com/3e5gFgDTrE— Nathan Brennan (@NathanKCTV5) February 28, 2023
And here come the people! Big celebration with balloons and even some champagne! pic.twitter.com/cGF5HrGl2A— Joe Hennessy (@JoeKCTV5) February 28, 2023
The first flight into Kansas City has arrived! Welcome! @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/klmL0UVhnJ— Nathan Brennan (@NathanKCTV5) February 28, 2023
Join us on @KCTV5 for team coverage of the new @Fly_KansasCity terminal Opening Day!— Carolina Cruz (@carolinakctv5) February 28, 2023
•@NathanKCTV5 highlights the best amenities & the 1st flight to depart this AM
•@JoeKCTV5 is sniffin' out the best eateries
•@GregBennettKCTV is keeping an eye on the skies weather-wise🌤️ pic.twitter.com/hdrB3mT6W0
Taking one of the first flights out of the new KCI terminal. Easy experience so far. Out of the car and through security in about 17 minutes. Reached my gate in about 25. pic.twitter.com/Nu65lTkAlO— Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) February 28, 2023
Just like the construction schedule, the first flight out of the new terminal is on time! Southwest flight 904 is on its way to Chicago.— BuildKCI (@BuildKCI) February 28, 2023
✈️ @SouthwestAir pic.twitter.com/sSSTn1MzBT
We are ready for takeoff on Missouri One! @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/9ea4WTL33U— Nathan Brennan (@NathanKCTV5) February 28, 2023
First flight out of the new KCI airport is just over 30 minutes out!@KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/GsYyju1IvT— Nathan Brennan (@NathanKCTV5) February 28, 2023
It’s official! The new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport is OPEN for travelers! pic.twitter.com/FjO0OTPo9Y— BuildKCI (@BuildKCI) February 28, 2023
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.