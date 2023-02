WICHITA, Kan. (KCTV) - A Wichita man, Markeece Anderson, 30, was indicted on Monday by a federal grand jury on the sex trafficking charges.

Anderson allegedly coerced a woman to engage sexual acts.

This case is an ongoing investigation by the Wichita Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart is prosecuting the case.

