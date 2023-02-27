Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Weezer to perform at Azura Amphitheater

Weezer performs after the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April, 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP...
Weezer performs after the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April, 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)(Gregory Payan | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Azura Amphitheater will play host to multiplatinum rock legends Weezer this summer.

The concert venue will host the rock band for a show on June 11, 2023. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Local presale tickets will be solid on Thursday, March 2, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the promo code AZURA. Public tickets go on sale Friday, March 2, 2023, at 10 a.m.

Weezer will be joined by the bands Modest Mouse and Momma for the concert performance.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City forecast Sunday Feb. 26
FORECAST: Damaging gusts possible with Sunday evening storms
Original KCI architect discusses future of airport
Original KCI architect looks back on history of airport
Thunderstorms coming Saturday night
FORECAST: Widespread rain, thunderstorms move in Sunday evening
It’s unclear how fast the driver was going.
Elderly woman in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco...
101 Awards honor Chiefs trio, other NFL stars

Latest News

More than $2 million in Kansas grant awards given to support survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault
Tropospheric dust
Satellite loop displaying tropospheric dust
Buttigieg, Parson, Cleaver and others speak at KCI terminal ribbon-cutting
Vehicles in the Kansas City area were covered in dust after a rainfall,
Did you have dust on your car Monday morning? Here’s why.