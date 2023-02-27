Weezer to perform at Azura Amphitheater

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Azura Amphitheater will play host to multiplatinum rock legends Weezer this summer.

The concert venue will host the rock band for a show on June 11, 2023. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Local presale tickets will be solid on Thursday, March 2, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the promo code AZURA. Public tickets go on sale Friday, March 2, 2023, at 10 a.m.

Weezer will be joined by the bands Modest Mouse and Momma for the concert performance.

