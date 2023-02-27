Truck carrying excavator crashes into overpass in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - It wasn’t the Independence Avenue bridge, but a familiar-looking crash happened when a truck carrying a SANY excavator crashed into the Mill Street overpass above westbound I-670.

Two left lanes of westbound I-670 just before the merge at I-70 were closed Monday afternoon as crews responded to the crash scene in Kansas City, Kansas.

Here are some upclose pictures of the damage from Steve Sessions. He was right behind the truck when it happened. pic.twitter.com/1q0qOYBHVt — Bill Hurrelbrink (@BillKCTV5) February 27, 2023

The crash occurred shortly after noon on Monday. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.