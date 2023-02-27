Aging & Style
Truck carrying excavator crashes into overpass in KCK

A truck carrying an excavator crashed into an overpass on westbound I-670 on Monday.
By Bill Hurrelbrink and Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - It wasn’t the Independence Avenue bridge, but a familiar-looking crash happened when a truck carrying a SANY excavator crashed into the Mill Street overpass above westbound I-670.

Two left lanes of westbound I-670 just before the merge at I-70 were closed Monday afternoon as crews responded to the crash scene in Kansas City, Kansas.

The crash occurred shortly after noon on Monday. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

