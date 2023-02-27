Truck carrying excavator crashes into overpass in KCK
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - It wasn’t the Independence Avenue bridge, but a familiar-looking crash happened when a truck carrying a SANY excavator crashed into the Mill Street overpass above westbound I-670.
Two left lanes of westbound I-670 just before the merge at I-70 were closed Monday afternoon as crews responded to the crash scene in Kansas City, Kansas.
The crash occurred shortly after noon on Monday. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
