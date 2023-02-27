Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

MoDOT crews making pothole repairs as winter comes to an end

(KY3)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the winter winds down and spring gets set to begin, Missouri Department of Transportation crews are already focusing on pothole repairs.

“Between the drastic change in temperatures throughout this winter season and the moisture from precipitation, we’re already seeing a high number of potholes developing on Missouri highways,” said Natalie Roark, MoDOT state maintenance director. “We ask motorists to please be patient with us and look out for our crews as they work to repair the roadways. Slow down and never drive distracted.”

MoDOT maintains 34,000 miles of road and in 2022 patched more than 800,000 potholes, spending more than $16 million on pothole patching.

Motorists can report the location of potholes on state-maintained roads using the following tools:

Potholes on local streets and subdivisions should be reported to local city or county maintenance departments.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City forecast Sunday Feb. 26
FORECAST: Damaging gusts possible with Sunday evening storms
Vehicles in the Kansas City area were covered in dust after a rainfall,
Did you have dust on your car Monday morning? Here’s why.
Original KCI architect discusses future of airport
Original KCI architect looks back on history of airport
Thunderstorms coming Saturday night
FORECAST: Widespread rain, thunderstorms move in Sunday evening
It’s unclear how fast the driver was going.
Elderly woman in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash

Latest News

A truck carrying an excavator crashed into an overpass on westbound I-670 on Monday.
Truck carrying excavator crashes into overpass in KCK
The Doobie Brothers bringing 50th anniversary tour coming to Starlight Theatre this summer
The Doobie Brothers to perform at Starlight Theatre
Gavel on sounding block
KC man sentenced for forcibly resisting officer, meth trafficking and illegal firearms
Missouri state employees will see some pay benefits following the passing of HB 14.
Governor Parson signs HB 14 to raise pay for all state team members