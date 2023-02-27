MoDOT crews making pothole repairs as winter comes to an end

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the winter winds down and spring gets set to begin, Missouri Department of Transportation crews are already focusing on pothole repairs.

“Between the drastic change in temperatures throughout this winter season and the moisture from precipitation, we’re already seeing a high number of potholes developing on Missouri highways,” said Natalie Roark, MoDOT state maintenance director. “We ask motorists to please be patient with us and look out for our crews as they work to repair the roadways. Slow down and never drive distracted.”

MoDOT maintains 34,000 miles of road and in 2022 patched more than 800,000 potholes, spending more than $16 million on pothole patching.

Motorists can report the location of potholes on state-maintained roads using the following tools:

Call the 24/7 Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (274-6636)

Use the Report a Road Concern form at www.modot.org/report-road-concern

Potholes on local streets and subdivisions should be reported to local city or county maintenance departments.

