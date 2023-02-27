Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Male student at KU found dead in residence hall

(WIBW)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A male student at the University of Kansas was found dead in his dorm room on Monday afternoon around 1:54 p.m.

KU police officers responded to a welfare check at Lewis Residence Hall. Upon arrival, they discovered a male student whose identity will not be disclosed.

The cause of death is currently under investigation. Police said foul play is not suspected.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City forecast Sunday Feb. 26
FORECAST: Damaging gusts possible with Sunday evening storms
Vehicles in the Kansas City area were covered in dust after a rainfall,
Did you have dust on your car Monday morning? Here’s why.
Original KCI architect discusses future of airport
Original KCI architect looks back on history of airport
Thunderstorms coming Saturday night
FORECAST: Widespread rain, thunderstorms move in Sunday evening
It’s unclear how fast the driver was going.
Elderly woman in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Leaders cut ribbon for new terminal
Ribbon, plaque ceremonies held ahead of Tuesday’s opening of KCI’s new $1.5 billion terminal
Leaders cut ribbon for new terminal
Leaders cut ribbon for new terminal
Gene Birdsong was sentenced to life in prison without parole -- plus 17 years -- for the murder...
Jackson County jury convicts Gene Birdsong, recommends life in prison
Shots fired in Independence leads to brief police pursuit