Male student at KU found dead in residence hall

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A male student at the University of Kansas was found dead in his dorm room on Monday afternoon around 1:54 p.m.

KU police officers responded to a welfare check at Lewis Residence Hall. Upon arrival, they discovered a male student whose identity will not be disclosed.

The cause of death is currently under investigation. Police said foul play is not suspected.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.