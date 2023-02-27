Aging & Style
Local colleges send seven players to NFL Combine

Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept....
Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Manhattan, Kan.(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E Braley | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the NFL world converges in Indianapolis this week, seven players from Kansas State, Kansas and Missouri will be in attendance for the 2023 NFL Combine.

All of the pre-draft festivities are leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft, which will be held in Kansas City April 27-29.

Kansas State will have four representatives at the Combine, with defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, running back Deuce Vaughn, wide receiver Malik Knowles and cornerback Julius Brents.

WATCH: Felix Anudike-Uzomah talks to KC Sports Tonight

Kansas will have offensive tackle Earl Bostick and defensive end Lonnie Phelps in attendance, while Missouri’s Isaiah McGuire will showcase his physical tools after a strong final season on the Tigers’ defensive line.

Of all the local talent participating in the Combine, Anudike-Uzomah is most likely to be the highest-drafted player. The Lee’s Summit, Missouri, product is projected in most mock drafts to go somewhere between the late first round and second rounds of the NFL Draft after being named the 2022 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year for the Wildcats.

Along with those from KSU, KU and MU, three Kansas City high school products will be in Indianapolis. They include:

  • Michigan wide receiver and Park Hill alum Ronnie Bell
  • Rice defensive end and Ruskin alum Ikenna Enechukwu
  • Northwestern defensive lineman and North Kansas City alum Adetomiwa Adebawore

