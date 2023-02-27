Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

KCTV5 Cares: Variety KC paves way for inclusive play zone at new KCI terminal

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The world’s first inclusive play area at an airport is making its debut tomorrow inside the new terminal at KCI. Watch this to learn more about how Variety KC paved the way for the accessible play zone designed for children with and without disabilities to play together. KCTV5 Cares is sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City forecast Sunday Feb. 26
FORECAST: Damaging gusts possible with Sunday evening storms
Original KCI architect discusses future of airport
Original KCI architect looks back on history of airport
Thunderstorms coming Saturday night
FORECAST: Widespread rain, thunderstorms move in Sunday evening
It’s unclear how fast the driver was going.
Elderly woman in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco...
101 Awards honor Chiefs trio, other NFL stars

Latest News

The world’s first inclusive play area at an airport is making its debut tomorrow inside the new...
KCTV5 Cares: Variety KC paves way for inclusive play zone at new KCI terminal
Rick Evans had set up his shoeshine stand near the Delta gates at KCI for more than a decade.
For a KCI shoeshine man, new terminal brings the end of an era
A dog is getting a second chance at life after rescuers found her nearly frozen to death inside...
Dog frozen to crate inside abandoned home gets second chance at life
As the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department finalizes its plans for Officer Jim Muhlbauer’s...
Muhlbauer family thankful for community support after officer’s death