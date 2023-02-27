KCTV5 Cares: Variety KC paves way for inclusive play zone at new KCI terminal
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The world’s first inclusive play area at an airport is making its debut tomorrow inside the new terminal at KCI. Watch this to learn more about how Variety KC paved the way for the accessible play zone designed for children with and without disabilities to play together. KCTV5 Cares is sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.
