KCI talks new parking garage at new terminal

By Mark Poulose
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Air travelers at KCI will have a new place to park when the new terminal opens.

“We think we’ll have less congestion overall,” said Joe McBride, KCI’s Marketing Manager. “It’ll be a convenient way of operating.”

The new garage is located right across the street from the new terminal entrance. It has more than 6,000 spots.

“The new terminal is not just a new terminal for tomorrow, but it’s also a 6,200-space garage that addresses some of the issues we have in the existing facilities and allows room for expansion,” McBride said.

There are several modern aspects to the new garage:

  • Green and red lights above the spaces indicate whether the spot is occupied or not
  • Solar panels that supply power to the garage

“You think, ‘It’s a garage. What does it need?’” said McBride. “There’s lighting and different aspects of it that need to be driven to be powered. Those solar panels will take care of that power.”

For some, they may have flown out of the old terminals, but they will land in the new one. KCI told KCTV5 they will have a shuttle service from the new terminal to the old garages until all the cars from the old parking areas are gone.

“The good thing is a lot of times when people park in the garage, it’s not for the long term,” McBride said. “We’re hoping for a matter of a few weeks to have that temporary transportation over to the old garages.”

As for the future of the old terminal buildings and garages?

“Terminals B and C will be razed, or leveled, and the garages will stay,” said McBride. “Terminal B garage will be for employees. Terminal C garage will also remain, and that will be another parking option. The space from Terminals B and C will allow for terminal expansion and also more aircraft parking apron.”

There will be other parking options available to the public, including economy and off-site parking. Shuttles to those services will be on the lower level of the terminal, as will rideshare services like Lyft and Uber.

