KC man sentenced for forcibly resisting officer, meth trafficking and illegal firearms

Gavel on sounding block
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced in federal court Monday for ramming a vehicle into two police cars while attempting to flee while in possession of methamphetamine and illegal firearms.

50-year-old Anthony M. Quinones, aka Droopy, was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison without parole. Quinones was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the charges he was convicted on, as well as an additional two years in prison for violating the terms of his supervised release in an earlier, unrelated federal case.

Quinones pleaded guilty on Feb. 3, 2022, to one count of forcibly resisting a federal law enforcement officer, one count of possessing methamphetamine to distribute and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

U.S. Marshals Service deputies tracked Quinones while he was being sought after for absconding from federal supervision, on Nov. 13, 2018. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Quinones left the hotel with two females and hopped in the driver’s seat of the vehicle in an attempt to flee once two deputies used their vehicles in an attempt to pin in his vehicle.

Quinones accelerated his vehicle and crashed into the two vehicles occupied by deputies, causing significant damage. He then fled and eventually crashed the vehicle through a gas meter and into a light pole. While fleeing on foot, Quinones pulled a loaded .40-caliber pistol from his waistband just before he was tackled to the ground. He then continued to struggle with deputies but was successfully taken into custody.

Deputies then found approximately one ounce of methamphetamine and $3,500 in his jacket pockets, along with 10 ounces of meth in his vehicle. The two women seen leaving the hotel with him were interviewed and told deputies that Quinones had been in the hotel room doing meth with them. They also said a gun -- later found to be a Taurus 9mm pistol -- was left in the hotel room.

At the time of the 2018 arrest, Quinones was on federal supervised release following a 2004 conviction and incarceration for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Court documents indicated that Quinones was a longtime gang member and drug trafficker with violent tendencies. He was known to participate in fights while in custody and was caught with homemade weapons.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

