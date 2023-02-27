Kansas City firm designs sensory, quiet rooms at KCI’s new terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A female-founded architecture firm based in Kansas City created several rooms and spaces around the new terminal.

DRAW leads in creating spaces it hopes to improve travelers’ overall health and wellness. The firm has been working on the new terminal for the last six years, and finally its architects get to see their work come to fruition as the new terminal officially opens up Tuesday.

The terminal’s sensory room is designed for those with autism, dementia, or other sensory processing challenges. It features calm-zoned activity areas, fidget chairs, and fully cushioned areas.

The new KCI terminal will also have a quiet room airport officials say is a multipurpose space looking for a sense of peace. That can be found in Concourse A near Gate 12 in the new terminal. The room will be open 24/7.

The firm says the terminal’s all-gender bathrooms are a major milestone for Kansas City to have. Airport officials emphasized that whether you are a parent with little ones or a member of the LGBTQ+ community, they hope to bring peace of mind.

Also bringing peace of mind potentially for those looking to get a breather inside the terminal, the terminal will feature public spaces with wood ceilings, stone walls, and 335,000 square feet of terrazzo floor. The terminal designers were able to take 45 mosaic medallions from the former Terminal A floor before demolition.

