Governor Parson signs HB 14 to raise pay for all state team members

Missouri state employees will see some pay benefits following the passing of HB 14.
Missouri state employees will see some pay benefits following the passing of HB 14.
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed House Bill 14 into law Monday, securing an 8.7 percent increase in cost-of-living pay for all state team members and a $2 per hour shift differential for state congregate care staff.

“HB 14 is a critically necessary step in working to reverse the recruitment and retention struggles we are facing in state government,” Parson said. “This marks a historic pay increase for our state team... HB 14 will go a long way in helping us retain a dedicated and skilled state workforce.”

Parson urged lawmakers in Missouri to pass HB 14 in January after seeing a turnover rate of nearly 30 percent and more than 7,000 open positions across state government. State team members will see pay increases reflected during their March 31 paychecks.

