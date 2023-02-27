FORECAST: Weather alert in effect as strongs winds gust through KC area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A large area of low pressure impacted our viewing area Sunday night through Monday morning. This has a weather alert for the region due to strong storms developing off this low-pressure system.

Luckily for us, we are on the backside of low pressure, and it will continue to track to the east, away from the city. Rainfall totals have ranged between one-tenth of an inch to 1 1/2 inches mainly on the western side of the viewing area.

Most of our rainfall has been dumped near Atchison and Saint Joseph. In these areas, pounding on roads and major highways will be common throughout the day. For the rest of us, wind will be a major concern. Gusts ranging between 30 and 40 mph will be common through the morning and into much of the afternoon, mainly out of the northwest. This will create hazardous driving conditions, especially next to high-profile vehicles.

Please take extra caution while commuting Monday and be sure to bring in any outdoor patio furniture or lightweight yard ornaments. Daytime highs though are still expected to soar into the upper 50s and lower 60s and will remain moving forward into Tuesday as high pressure takes over, and sunshine remains.

Unfortunately, this does not last and by Thursday, we will rebuild a new area of low pressure with its respective cold front out of the west. This will yield an opportunity for a rain-snow mix Thursday night into Friday. At this time, a major accumulation of snow, fall or severe weather is unlikely, but icy conditions may be a threat during this time frame.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the lower 40s for daytime highs with morning low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. By the weekend, we rebound temperatures to nearly 60° by Sunday and stay above average moving into the following work week.

