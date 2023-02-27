Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

FORECAST: Monday sunshine continues throughout early week

Rainfall totals in Kansas City following Sunday night's rain.
Rainfall totals in Kansas City following Sunday night's rain.(KCTV5)
By Warren Sears
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Strong storms rolled through the area late Sunday and into early Monday, giving way to sunshine for the afternoon. Highs made it to the upper 50s and lower 60s. We will keep pleasant conditions around through the evening, eventually dropping to the lower 30s overnight. Clear skies stick around. Our wind will be a tad weaker, but still noticeable, switching out of the east overnight.

Our warmer stretch will continue into Tuesday. Our last day of February will be 15 degrees above average for this time of year as we trend back into the lower 60s. Winds will pick back up at times, switching out of the southwest. Expect dry conditions through Wednesday before our next system arrives sometime Thursday. There is not great consistency with our model guidance, but it looks like a shot of cooler air could bring us the chance for a bit of rain turning to a wintry mix later in the day Thursday into early Friday morning. Friday morning could give us a quick burst of wet snow, so it is something we will watch closely. The upcoming weekend looks solid again with upper 40s Saturday and 50s Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City forecast Sunday Feb. 26
FORECAST: Damaging gusts possible with Sunday evening storms
Vehicles in the Kansas City area were covered in dust after a rainfall,
Did you have dust on your car Monday morning? Here’s why.
Original KCI architect discusses future of airport
Original KCI architect looks back on history of airport
Thunderstorms coming Saturday night
FORECAST: Widespread rain, thunderstorms move in Sunday evening
It’s unclear how fast the driver was going.
Elderly woman in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Tropospheric dust
Satellite loop displaying tropospheric dust
FORECAST: Weather alert in effect as strongs winds gust through KC area
KCTV5 is on weather alert for the region due to strong storms developing off this low-pressure...
FORECAST: Weather alert in effect as strongs winds gust through KC area
Kansas City forecast Sunday Feb. 26
FORECAST: Damaging gusts possible with Sunday evening storms