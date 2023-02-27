FORECAST: Monday sunshine continues throughout early week

Strong storms rolled through the area late Sunday and into early Monday, giving way to sunshine for the afternoon. Highs made it to the upper 50s and lower 60s. We will keep pleasant conditions around through the evening, eventually dropping to the lower 30s overnight. Clear skies stick around. Our wind will be a tad weaker, but still noticeable, switching out of the east overnight.

Our warmer stretch will continue into Tuesday. Our last day of February will be 15 degrees above average for this time of year as we trend back into the lower 60s. Winds will pick back up at times, switching out of the southwest. Expect dry conditions through Wednesday before our next system arrives sometime Thursday. There is not great consistency with our model guidance, but it looks like a shot of cooler air could bring us the chance for a bit of rain turning to a wintry mix later in the day Thursday into early Friday morning. Friday morning could give us a quick burst of wet snow, so it is something we will watch closely. The upcoming weekend looks solid again with upper 40s Saturday and 50s Sunday.

