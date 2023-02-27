FORECAST: Damaging gusts possible with Sunday evening storms

Cloudy and dreary end to the weekend with temperatures that will likely be warming after sunset. Our next storm system will bring an area of thunderstorms to eastern Kansas and western Missouri after dark Sunday night. Some thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side producing damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. This could knock down trees/power lines and cause scattered power outages. Because this line of storms is expected to move through relatively quickly flash flooding is not a major concern, but some ponding on the roads could impact travel. River levels could rise to minor flood stage. We could see anywhere between one to two inches of rain total as this system moves through.

While the initial line of storms passes between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. there will be another round of showers and storms that develops on the back edge of this system for areas along and north of I-70 before daybreak on Monday. Even without strong thunderstorms, this system will bring breezy winds that could gust up to 50 mph. A wind advisory has been issued for parts of our viewing area that starts at 10:00 pm Sunday and lasts until 12:00 p.m. Monday. After that, we should stay mild, if not above normal for high temperatures through the first half of the week. Another system may bring a few showers or a wintry mix by Thursday, but so far models suggest minor accumulations if at all.

