Early Sunday morning crash leaves four dead, four teens injured

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An early morning accident in Midtown left four dead and four more injured.

The two-car accident happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday at Forest Park Parkway and South Grand near SLU’s campus.

Police say a driver in a Chevy Impala ran a red light on S. Grand, striking a Chevy Tahoe, causing the Tahoe to hit the bridge guardrail and fall off of the bridge, where it landed upside-down on Forest Park Parkway.

The driver of the Impala fled the scene on foot.

There were eight occupants of the Tahoe, four were pronounced dead at the scene, and four are listed as being in critical condition.

Police have not identified the victims, but family members have identified Bryanna Johnson, 18, a senior at Kipp High School, as one of the victims killed in the crash.

The four in critical condition are two 18-year-olds and two 19-year-olds.

“I see people run this red light all the time,” said Jason Hancock, a SLU student.

Sunday afternoon, Nick Desideri, communications director for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, sent News 4 the following statement:

“St. Louis mourns the loss of four young lives, and we are praying for those still in critical condition following this morning’s horrible crash at Forest Park and South Grand. Traffic violence at this location makes it the most unsafe intersection for pedestrians and cyclists in our entire city. Our office is reaching out to MoDOT regarding proposals to improve this area, and SLMPD continues to deploy a data-driven approach to hold dangerous drivers accountable in high-crash areas. The City is also exploring automated enforcement solutions to discourage dangerous driving.

This week, Mayor Jones will sign into law the largest investment in road and pedestrian safety in the city’s history, calming streets and putting St. Louis on the path to its first mobility and transportation master plan. Tragedies like these remind us that addressing pedestrian safety and dangerous driving requires a true citywide approach.”

This story will be updated as News 4 learns more.

correction: An early version of this story said there was four people in each car involved.

