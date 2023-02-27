Aging & Style
The Doobie Brothers to perform at Starlight Theatre

The Doobie Brothers bringing 50th anniversary tour to New Orleans in 2020
The Doobie Brothers bringing 50th anniversary tour coming to Starlight Theatre this summer(tcw-wvue)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Doobie Brothers will perform under the stars at Starlight Theatre this summer on Wednesday, June 14.

The gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show scheduled to begin an hour later. This is their 50th Anniversary tour which will kick off in May. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Mar. 3 at 10 a.m. by calling the Starlight Theatre Ticket Office.

The Doobie Brothers coming to Starlight Theatre is apart of Starlight’s 2023 Capital Federal Concert Series. This concert series will also include Chicago on May 26, Barenaked Ladies on June 11 and Goo Goo Dolls + O.A.R. on Aug. 27. and many more.

Fans can purchase their tickets by calling the Starlight Theatre Ticket Office at (816) 363-7827 or by visiting kcstarlight.com.

