Dignitaries applaud new KCI terminal ahead of Tuesday’s opening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The day is almost here.

Local, state, and federal officials gathered Monday morning for the ceremonial ribbon-cutting of KCI’s new terminal.

Mayor Quinton Lucas, Congressman Emaunel Cleaver, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and others thanked everyone from the top of the chain to on-site workers for getting the project done.

Kansas City Director of Aviation Pat Klein received a standing ovation for his work, as did countless others for their contributions to making the new terminal a reality.

Cleaver hit on the city moving forward with momentum, and nothing in the way of slowing it down.

Former Mayor Sly James said to go big or go home, and that the new terminal emphasizes that point.

Leaders from both states visited. Lt. Governor David Toland took the podium with the message that although the airport is in Missouri, the new terminal construction has been a regional project. Missouri Governor Mike Parson echoed that sentiment.

Buttigieg said he believes the opening of the terminal is a key moment for the country to look at and emulate with its own infrastructure.

Watch the video below for the entire event:

