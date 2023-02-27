Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Coal miner dies in southern West Virginia, governor says

William Mapes, 73, of Freeburn, Kentucky, died Sunday, Justice said Sunday in a news release.
William Mapes, 73, of Freeburn, Kentucky, died Sunday, Justice said Sunday in a news release.(Max Pixel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THACKER, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner has died in an incident in a southern West Virginia mine, Gov. Jim Justice said.

William Mapes, 73, of Freeburn, Kentucky, died Sunday, Justice said Sunday in a news release. Mapes had 53 years of mining experience and was working as a contractor for LSM Contracting near Central Appalachian Mining LLC’s Grapevine South Surface Mine in Mingo County, along the Kentucky border, Justice said Sunday in a news release.

The statement said Mapes was “fatally injured” but did not include details of the incident.

It was the first reported U.S. coal mining fatality of the year. There were at least 10 coal mining-related deaths nationwide last year, including four in West Virginia and two each in Kentucky and Pennsylvania, according to the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City forecast Sunday Feb. 26
FORECAST: Damaging gusts possible with Sunday evening storms
Original KCI architect discusses future of airport
Original KCI architect looks back on history of airport
Thunderstorms coming Saturday night
FORECAST: Widespread rain, thunderstorms move in Sunday evening
It’s unclear how fast the driver was going.
Elderly woman in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco...
101 Awards honor Chiefs trio, other NFL stars

Latest News

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in Kansas City for a ribbon-cutting ceremony...
Dignitaries applaud new KCI terminal ahead of Tuesday’s opening
More than $2 million in Kansas grant awards given to support survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault
A Tesla vehicle in Arizona caught fire twice after an accident.
VIDEO: Tesla catches fire twice after crashing into building
A Tesla vehicle in Arizona caught fire twice after an accident.
VIDEO: Tesla vehicle catches fire not just once, but twice
President Joe Biden speaks about the student debt relief portal beta test in the South Court...
Supreme Court student loan case: The arguments explained