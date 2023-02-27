All-powder blues, Brothers Osborne concert to highlight Royals Opening Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals announced multiple gameday features for Opening Day on March 30, 2023.

The club stated earlier in February it would bring back the 1980s-era powder blue uniforms. The Royals won’t wait long to bring them out.

They will wear the throwback style at Kauffman Stadium for their first game against the Minnesota Twins. Fans will also have the opportunity to get a Bobby Witt, Jr.

There will also be a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the spectacular Kauffman Stadium fountains.

While times have yet to be released for the day’s events, the Royals will also host a pregame concert by the country music duo Brothers Osborne.

Returning in 2023 to Kauffman Stadium will be General Admission. Sections 111 and 211 on the third base side, just below Craft & Draft, will be GA, and fans can purchase tickets to those areas in season, group or single-game form.

First pitch on March 30 is set for 3:10 p.m.

