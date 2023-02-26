Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

U.S. Transportation Secretary to visit KC for new airport terminal opening

FILE - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during the daily briefing at the White...
FILE - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, on Nov. 8, 2021. Buttigieg is vowing help to stem a rising U.S. epidemic of car fatalities with a broad-based government strategy aimed at limiting the speed of cars, redesigning roads to better protect bicyclists and pedestrians and boosting car safety features such as automatic emergency braking. Buttigieg indicated to The Associated Press that new federal data being released next week will show another spike in traffic fatalities through the third quarter of 2021.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit Kansas City and De Soto, Kansas, on Monday to see the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport as well as construction at the site of the future Panasonic EV battery manufacturing facility.

Buttigieg will begin his day by joining Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver and other local and aviation leaders at the new KCI terminal.

After the event at KCI, Buttigieg will go to De Soto to join Rep. Sharice Davids, Kansas Lieutenant Gov. David Toland, DeSoto Mayor Rick Walker, Johnson County Chair Mike Kelly, local labor leaders and Panasonic North American Energy President Allan Swan at the future facility site of a Panasonic EV battery manufacturing facility.

Buttigieg is also scheduled to visit UMKC to highlight a recent University Transportation Center grant that will develop innovative approaches to improving sustainability, resilience, and equity of transportation infrastructure. While at UMKC, he’ll tour transportation-related facilities on campus and meet with students.

None of the events Buttigieg will be at will be open to the public.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Original KCI architect discusses future of airport
Original KCI architect looks back on history of airport
Thunderstorms coming Saturday night
FORECAST: Widespread rain, thunderstorms move in Sunday evening
Local, state and federal authorities shared details on Thursday about a major drug bust that...
4.5 million fentanyl pills, 3,000 pounds of meth seized during joint drug bust
Jennifer Hall, a former respiratory therapist, has again been charged with first-degree murder.
Jennifer Hall faces additional first-degree murder charge
Crashes across metro KC happened throughout Friday night as drivers dealt with icy conditions.
Icy roads lead to crashes throughout metro KC Friday night

Latest News

Brian Betts and Celester McKinney
Man who claims he was set up to be released on parole soon
It’s unclear how fast the driver was going.
Elderly woman in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash
KC Ukraine rally
Stand With Ukraine KC holds vigil at Plaza
KC Ukraine rally
Stand With Ukraine KC holds vigil at Plaza