Stand With Ukraine KC holds vigil at Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Dozens of Kansas Citians met Saturday afternoon at the J.C. Nichols Memorial Fountain to rally for Ukraine. Friday marked one year since Russia invaded the country. On Saturday, the group “Stand With Ukraine KC” organized a vigil to show solidarity with Ukrainian.

“It feels like [the war] started yesterday, but it obviously hasn’t,” said Stand with Ukraine KC president Voldoymyr Polishchuk.

Supporters arranged displays around the fountain to show what has happened in Ukraine this past year. According to CBS News, an estimated 175,000-200,000 people have died in the war, more than 7,000 Ukrainian civilians have died, and nearly 12,000 additional Ukrainians have been injured.

“This event is significant because it commemorates a year of resistance, a year of fighting for our right, and a year of fighting for our freedom,” Polishchuk said. “Being in Kansas City, we are doing everything we can to help Ukraine from 3,000 miles away.”

Rally-goers said it’s important to keep the situation in Ukraine in the public eye so people know what’s going on.

“As time drags on, people are going to lose interest,” said Stand with Ukraine KC program director Andrew Meyer. “We can’t keep sending equipment, supplies, and dollars there forever.”

“Unfortunately, this is not front-page news anymore because they kind of settled into this prolonged conflict,” Polishchuk said. “We want to let people know and make sure people are aware that [the war] has not ended. Ukraine still needs a lot of help.”

While Ukraine still needs a lot of help, the group was happy to see the turnout Saturday afternoon.

“The Ukrainian community in Kansas City has really come alive in the past year,” Meyer said. “We were kind of a loose-knit group, a Facebook group. We would get together for the occasional holiday, but now people have really stepped up and we’re really proud to see it.”

